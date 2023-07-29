A frustrated Cristiano Ronaldo threw water at a cameraperson after his side Al-Nassr drew with Al-Shabab in the Arab Club Champions Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? As usual, all the camera's trailed on the Portuguese superstar as he walked off the pitch at the end of the draw with Al-Shabab. Ronaldo walked across the middle of the pitch, grabbed a bottle of water, took a sip and then felt annoyed by the presence of the cameraperson in close proximity, splashing some of the water in their direction and gesturing for them to leave him alone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It remains to be seen if Ronaldo will face any punishment for his actions, but the clip has gone viral, and isn't likely to be good for his image. It's not the first time he has let his frustrations get the better of him after a match with Al-Nassr. He has shoved an opposition coach before and also vented at his own bench.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Following the goalless draw with Al-Shabab, Ronaldo will be hoping to get back among the goals in Al-Nassr's next game, against Monastir on Monday.