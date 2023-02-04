Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to his first Al-Nassr goal as penalty strike rescues his new team

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Al-Nassr via a last-minute penalty on Friday and he has taken to Instagram to react.

Ronaldo bags first club goal in Saudi Arabia

Striker scores last-minute penalty

Reacted to goal on social media

WHAT HAPPENED? In typical Ronaldo fashion, the forward scored his first goal for Al-Nassr in the last-minute to rescue a point for his team against Al Fateh. The Portuguese icon slammed home a penalty to ensure his team avoided defeat and reacted on Instagram to his first goal for his new club.

He wrote: "Happy to have scored my first goal in the Saudi league and great effort by whole team to achieve an important draw in a very difficult match!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo scored his first goal on his third appearance for Al-Nassr, although it wasn't his first goal in Saudi Arabia. The striker bagged a brace for a Riyadh All-Star XI against PSG when they met in January, although that was just a friendly.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Al-Nassr face Al-Wehda on Thursday and Ronaldo will be hoping to add to his tally then.