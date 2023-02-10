Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi - Who has scored the most hat-tricks?

The Portugal legend leads the way when it comes to trebles, but his arch-rival is not far behind

Cristiano Ronaldo's quadruple for Al Nassr in the 4-0 win over Al Wehda didn't just saw him take his career league tally to 500+, but it also represented his 61st hat-trick.

The Portugal star is unmatched when it comes to hat-tricks, with Lionel Messi sitting second in the rankings on 56 trebles.

They are followed by Robert Lewandowski and Luis Suarez, who both have 29 hat-tricks.

Meanwhile, the next generation of super strikers has already made its way into the top 10 as well.

Erling Haaland has find the net at least three times in one match on 16 occasions, while Kylian Mbappe has taken the matchball home 14 times.

Spurs' all-time top scorer Harry Kane has netted 15 hat-tricks over the course of his career.

Let us find out the top 10 players with the most hat-tricks in their professional careers.