Cristiano Ronaldo: I have no problem admitting that my play soured at Man Utd during 'difficult phase'

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that the end of his time at Manchester United was the most difficult passage of his career.

Ronaldo "a better man" following United exit

Has retained spot in Portugal squad

Penned new deal with Al-Nassr in January

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo was phased out of the United side at the start of the 2022-23 season, making 10 appearances and four starts. He eventually parted ways with the club, penning a massive deal with Saudi Pro League's Al-Nassr that will run until 2025.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Sometimes you have to go through some things to see who's on my side. In a difficult phase, you can see who is on your side. I have no problem saying, I had a bad career run, but there's no time for regrets," he said to Sport TV +. "Life goes on and, doing well or not, it was part of my growth. When we are at the top of the mountain, we often cannot see what is below. Now I'm more prepared and that learning was important, because I had never been through this, like in the last few months. Now I'm a better man."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has hit the ground running in the Saudi Pro League, with nine goals in eight appearances so far. He was recalled to the Portugal squad by new manager Roberto Martinez, and will captain the side in their Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures against Liechtenstein and Luxembourg.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Martinez has claimed that Ronaldo will be a vital part of the Portugal setup going forward. The striker penned a two-and-a-half year contract with Al-Nassr in January.