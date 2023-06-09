‘You invited him’ - Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez gives blunt response to rumours their relationship is on the rocks - and hints at potential wedding

- More questions of relationship
- Couple claim to be happy
- Plan to get married at some stage
WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine-born Spanish influencer and model continues to see questions asked of how long she will be remaining by the side of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo. Both parties have, however, been doing their best to bring speculation that lacks any kind of substance to a close. That was the case when Georgina was quizzed by reporters on her relationship status during a visit to Madrid to help launch Ronaldo’s new business - a brand of alkaline and antioxidant mineral water called Ursu9.
WHAT THEY SAID: Pressed by Telecinco on whether her relationship with the Portuguese superstar could soon come to an end, Georgina said bluntly: “Of course not, you invited him.”
When asked if a lavish wedding could be on the cards in the near future, Georgina said: “Of course.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo, who is now plying his trade in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, was also asked if he intends to head down the aisle at some stage, with the 38-year-old saying: “One day for sure.”
IN TWO PHOTOS:Essentially Sports
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo’s family are growing tired of the rumours regarding his love life, with the Portugal international’s mother - Dolores Aveiro – having said of the unwelcome gossip that continues to rage around her son: “It's all lies. Every couple argues, but what's been written is a lie.”