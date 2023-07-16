Cristiano Ronaldo back to the Premier League? Newcastle boss Eddie Howe addresses potential loan deals for top Saudi players

Eddie Howe has left open the possibility of Newcastle using their Saudi connections to sign Pro League stars - such as Cristiano Ronaldo - on loan.

WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle will return to the Champions League this season, but so far this summer £55m man Sandro Tonali has been the only addition to Eddie Howe's squad. Howe has now suggested that the club could make some deals with Saudi sides who, like Newcastle, are owned by the Gulf State's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

WHAT THEY SAID: Howe said when quizzed on whether players like Ronaldo and Ruben Neves could become loan targets for the Magpies: “That depends on if it is the right thing for Newcastle. We’ll always act with our best interests first.”

He added on the controversy surrounding top European players moving to Saudi Arabia: "I don’t think the fees have been excessive necessarily - maybe the wages have, which is making it attractive to players."

Howe also admitted that despite the wealth of their owners, Newcastle won't be able to splash the cash on every transfer. “There is no way we’ll be able to go for that calibre or price in every transfer. That is not a blueprint we are following because now we are going to have to be clever with the remaining funds we have.

"We have a very strict budget that we’re trying to work within. At times there have been frustrations and difficult days. I’ve been through all emotions this summer. I’m very pleased to get Sandro in but we know we need more. We are prepared to be patient and wait for the right ones but we are also aware we need to strengthen, so there might come a time when we need to move things quicker. With the competitions that we’re in, having three games a week, we need to be able to rotate the team but to be able to bring in players who are of equal standard. We might need to be creative but we’re trying to look at every avenue we can to make the club stronger."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The PIF owns 80% of Newcastle, and is in control of four Saudi Pro League sides. This summer the likes of Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Roberto Firmino and Neves have followed Cristiano Ronaldo to Saudi Arabia.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE?: Howe will need to bring in more recruits if Newcastle are to cement their place in the Premier League top four and make the most of their return to Europe. Signing Ronaldo might be a stretch, but rumours will likely persist in the coming weeks.