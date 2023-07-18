Cristiano Ronaldo has a new team-mate! Alex Telles to leave Man Utd in bargain £4m deal with defender set to earn £7m per season in Saudi Arabia

Alex Telles is set to join his old Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi club Al-Nassr.

WHAT HAPPENED? The left-back, who has long been surplus to requirements at United, is to move to the Saudi Pro League club for a bargain £4 million ($5.2m), joining the long list of players to swap European clubs for the Middle East this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Telles, who spent the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Sevilla, was signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer 2020 window for £15.4m ($20m), initially establishing himself as the club's first choice left-back before his form dropped off. He was loaned out after United's acquisition of Tyrell Malacia a year ago.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, the move to Al-Nassr is done and dusted with Telles set to earn a bumper £7m ($9.1m) per season in Saudi Arabia – where he'll rekindle his relationship with ex United forward Ronaldo.

WHAT NEXT FOR TELLES? The move will be officially announced in the coming days and Telles will be unveiled as an Al Nassr player. The new Saudi season gets under way on August 11.