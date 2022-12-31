Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr contract: How much will ex-Man Utd star earn & is he paid more than Messi?

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has completed a move to Saudi Arabia side Al-Nassr on a free transfer. Here's what you need to know...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled as an Al-Nassr player after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent following his now infamous interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV.

The 37-year-old has said he has joined the Saudi club because he is "excited to experience a new football league in a different country" and believes the club's vision is "very inspiring."

"The world's greatest athlete signed for Al Nassr," is how the club announced the transfer, and the Saudi side are certainly set to pay the world's greatest salary to Ronaldo during his time at the club

How much will Ronaldo earn at Al Nassr?

The 37-year-old has signed a deal with Al-Nassr until 2025 and will receive the biggest salary in the history of the game, worth close to £173 million per year, according to Saudi state-owned broadcaster Al Ekhbariya.

Ronaldo's salary will actually amount to £62m ($75m) with the rest of his pay packet made up of image rights and commercial deals, according to CBS Sports. He is also set to play a role in Saudi Arabia's bid for World Cup 2030.

How will Al Nassr fund Ronaldo deal?

The Saudi side will fund the deal "using a variety of partners," according to CBS reporter Ben Jacobs. The club "will only contribute minority funding" and are likely to pay less than half of the total package.

Mohamed Al-Khereiji, who tried to buy Chelsea, with his Saudi Media Group was "key" to the deal, while there is also government support.

The deal also allows Ronaldo to have "large control on the football, commercial and ambassadorial side" which even extends to the new signing having some input when it comes to transfers.

How Much does Messi earn at PSG?

Ronaldo's deal far exceeds Messi's at Paris Saint-Germain.

The Argentina international earned €30 million (£25m/$33m) in his first season with new employers in France, which rose to €40m (£33m/$44m) in his second year, as reported by L’Equipe.

However, Messi's contract expires at the end of the season, although it does contain the option for one more year, and new terms could be agreed.

Messi has yet to return to PSG after winning the World Cup but will continue his career with the French champions past this term, GOAL understands. Messi's is happy to continue at PSG but a deal has not yet been officially agreed upon.