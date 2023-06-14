Cristiano Ronaldo admits he had to adapt to Saudi heat after transfer to Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted that he had to adapt to the heat and the timing of the training schedules after completing his transfer to Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in December

Admits he had to adapt to the extreme Saudi heat

Believes more players from Europe will join Saudi clubs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward joined Al-Nassr in December 2022 to script a new chapter in his professional career. However, the 38-year-old initially had difficulty adapting to the extreme Saudi Arabian heat that often sees the mercury cross the 40-degree centigrade mark in summer.

To beat the heat, most training sessions are held during the evening, which is different from how European clubs go about their training schedules. Ronaldo admitted that he took some time to adjust to the difference but is now fully settled into his new environment.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "The biggest difference I have found in Saudi is obviously the heat and adapting schedules to train later in the day when it is cooler," he said in his capacity as LiveScore ambassador. "But I have really gotten used to that now. The fans here have been incredible to me, welcoming me, and those that follow me to continue on this amazing journey. Every league and country is different and I am very proud to have experienced three different leagues in Europe (and won titles in them all)."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following in Ronaldo's footsteps, former Real Madrid skipper Karim Benzema and Chelsea's N'Golo Kante are also set to be part of the Saudi Pro League in the next campaign. The Portuguese is excited about the arrival of more top-quality talent and believes that the league will develop immensely over the next few years.

"It hasn't surprised me but it makes me really happy to see people all across the world now watching the Saudi Pro League. I believe the league will continue to develop and many more players from European leagues will come here to play," he added.

WHAT NEXT? After completing the 2022-23 Saudi Pro League campaign, Ronaldo will shift his focus to international football as he is set to return to action with Portugal against Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 17, in a Euro 2024 qualifying fixture.