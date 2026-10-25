New dad's Inter chance! Provedel handed dream Nerazzurri debut after birth of child

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Inter Milan head coach Cristian Chivu handed summer arrival Ivan Provedel his Nerazzurri debut for Sunday's Serie A clash against Fiorentina. Chivu also selected veteran midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan to start at San Siro as Inter look to keep pace with league leaders Lazio.

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Provedel handed Inter debut for Fiorentina showdown

Inter Milan head coach Cristian Chivu made a significant selection change between the posts, handing second-choice goalkeeper Ivan Provedel his Nerazzurri debut against Fiorentina at San Siro. Provedel joined Inter in July 2026 on a three-year deal from Lazio.

The 32-year-old replaces Spanish stopper Josep Martinez, who had started every game for Inter so far this season.

Inter enter Sunday's fixture needing a win to draw level with Lazio at the summit of the Serie A standings.

Chivu praises Provedel following birth of child

Speaking to DAZNprior to kick-off, Chivu revealed that Provedel earned his starting berth through consistent application in training following a special week for his family. “Provedel deserves to start after this week, when his child was also born, and for the work he’s done these months, supporting Pepo too,” Chivu stated.

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“From here to the end of the season, he’ll help us rotate.”

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“It’s a hard game. Fiorentina are a well-trained team... We can’t choose; we must leave everything we have on the field,” the Romanian manager added.

Mkhitaryan rewarded after Champions League heroics

Alongside Provedel's debut, Chivu handed veteran playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan a starting berth in central midfield following his decisive impact in Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk. Mkhitaryan provided the assist for Carlos Augusto while Inter were down to ten men.

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Chivu dismissed questions regarding the Armenian's age when explaining the decision to partner him with Nicolò Barella and Hakan Calhanoglu.

“I don’t look at the ID, nor at who was born earlier or later,” Chivu declared. “The last few times he was on the pitch, he added something we missed, and he deserves to start.”

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Nerazzurri look to maintain pressure on Lazio

The fixture marks a milestone for Provedel, who famously scored a dramatic open-play equalizer against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League during his time at Lazio in 2023.

Chivu's side aim to claim all three points at home to close the gap at the top of the table.

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Inter host Fiorentina at San Siro before turning their focus to upcoming Serie A encounters.