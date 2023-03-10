Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon admitted his former club Everton "hurt" him over their handling of his January transfer, after he forced a move.

Gordon forced January move to Newcastle

Everton offered brief statement in response

Player admits their handling of move "hurt" him

WHAT HAPPENED? Having narrowly avoided the drop last campaign, Everton's drab performances under Frank Lampard saw them languish down in the relegation zone, prompting angry responses from their fans calling for drastic change at the club. Lampard was later sacked while Gordon eyed an escape to Premier League high-flyers Newcastle. The England youngster refused to train with the squad and successfully forced a move, although didn't receive the most exhaustive farewell as a result.

WHAT THEY SAID: Gordon spoke to Sky Sports about finally leaving his boyhood club, stating: "My whole life has been at Everton. I grew up in Everton, it was a massive place in my heart and my life, which I'll never forget. And from afar I'll always be rooting for them, always wishing them the best. Once things like that happen [fans turning on squad], it's hard to recover from, especially because I'm from there. I grew up on those streets."

On his club's three-line statement announcing his departure, Gordon admitted: "It hurt me a bit, I'm not going to lie. I thought as a club with thousands of people working for them and the effort I gave them last year, I was a massive part in keeping the club up, I won players' player and manager's player of the year... so for them to not even show me any credit or thank me for anything, it hurt me a little bit."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In Gordon's absence and with Sean Dyche now at the helm, Everton remain in 18th with just goal difference separating them and Leeds in safety. Having scored just three times for the Toffees already this campaign, Gordon is yet to register a goal or assist for Newcastle in his four matches since joining, as they lost their grip on the top-four and also fell to disappointment in the Carabao Cup final.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR GORDON? The 22-year-old will be looking to break that duck in Newcastle's next league outing, which comes at home to arguably the league's most in-form side Brentford on Saturday, in another game that Dyche's side can ill afford to drop more points.