‘A crazy world!’ - Nunez criticism stuns Klopp as Liverpool new boy silences doubters with four-goal showing

The Reds boss was surprised to see questions asked of a big-money signing after he failed to make an immediate impact for Premier League giants

Jurgen Klopp admits it is a “crazy world out there” after seeing Liverpool new boy Darwin Nunez offer the perfect response to baffling criticism by hitting four goals in a pre-season mauling of RB Leipzig. The Uruguayan striker opened his account for the Reds in style having previously failed to find the target through two earlier outings.

Questions were asked by some about whether he could live up to a £64 million ($77m) price tag as opportunities came and went against Manchester United and Crystal Palace, but Klopp was always convinced that a talented 23-year-old would come good as he slowly settles into life with Premier League heavyweights.

Was criticism of Darwin Nunez unfair?

Klopp has told Sky Sports of his surprise at learning that the highly-rated forward had become a target for online trolls so soon in his Anfield career, with the German tactician saying: “We need time to get used to each other which is absolutely fine. It makes no sense to think he'd be at his absolute best after just three days of training.

Article continues below

“The group we have is the best I've had in terms of helping those from the outside coming in to settle. A striker of his skill set will need time as it's different to what we had before.

“We played in a different way to Benfica, so for me both sides have to adapt [the player and the existing players]. He didn't score in his first two games, in 50-odd minutes or whatever, and we immediately faced discussions.

“That's a crazy world out there! He then scores four goals in a game, and we're discussing him the other way around.

“He's a really nice guy, loves being here, our Spanish community players help him a lot and is learning English already, working hard to understand the basics - it's all going in the right direction.”

Watch Darwin Nunez hit four goals for Liverpool

Enjoy the best bits from last night's 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig 🙌#LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/ljMWX8g507 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 22, 2022

The Liverpool new boy registered his first goal for the Reds from the penalty spot against Leipzig, and there was to be no stopping him from there.

Floodgates opened for the South American on German soil and he will be hoping to carry that form into the 2022-23 campaign.

A first piece of silverware could be secured in his next outing, with Klopp’s men preparing to face Premier League champions Manchester City in the Community Shield at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on Saturday.