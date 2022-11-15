'He craves the attention' - Man Utd should SACK Ronaldo after explosive interview, says Carragher

Jamie Carragher has said Manchester United should sack Cristiano Ronaldo following the Portuguese's superstar's bombshell interview with Piers Morgan.

Carragher urges United to get rid

Says it's always all about Ronaldo

Club awaiting facts before deciding response.

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Liverpool defender Carragher has said Man Utd should sack Cristiano Ronaldo after clips from an interview with Piers Morgan surfaced across social media yesterday evening. Just hours after Manchester United's 2-1 win at Fulham, the Portuguese international came out with a number of damning comments, including the fact that he doesn't respect manager Erik ten Hag.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on Sky Sports News, Carragher said: "It’s felt like that since he came back, it’s basically been the Cristiano Ronaldo show, sometimes that’s been good, last season on the pitch got a lot of goals. This season because he’s not played a lot, it seems like he’s craving the attention he can’t get because he’s not on the pitch.

"I think they should sack him or move him on whether that’s giving him a free transfer because at the moment, they’re trying to build something that’s not ready to win the Premier League or the Champions League right now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has played 16 times for United this season, making 10 appearances in the Premier League as well as featuring in all six of their Europa League group games. However, domestically, he's only completed 90 minutes three times and was on the bench for two of the tougher games against Manchester City and - infamously - Spurs.

IN A PHOTO:

Carragher has had his say - and it's pretty damning...

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? Ronaldo's future at the club remains to be seen. United issued a statement on Monday saying that they're waiting for all of the facts to emerge before taking further action. An exit in either January or next summer's window seems all but inevitable for the Portuguese superstar, but the question is, who can afford him?