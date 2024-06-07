How to watch today's North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors NRL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Cowboys versus Warriors NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two sides right in the mix for a top eight spot will lock horns in Saturday afternoon's NRL action as North Queensland Cowboys (7-6) take on New Zealand Warriors (5-1-6) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in what could be a tight affair.

The Cowboys pulled off a remarkable victory over an in-form Sydney Roosters last week. Despite missing a raft of key players to Origin duty, they dug deep to pull off a massive upset and make it three straight victories.

The Kiwi side, meanwhile, made it back-to-back wins by defeating the Dolphins last time out, and they will look to build on that in this one. They had lost four-in-a-row prior to that victory and will be keen to string a decent winning run together.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Cowboys vs Warriors date and start time

Date Saturday, June 8, 2024 Start time 5:30 p.m. AEST/ 5:00 p.m. ACST/ 3:30 a.m. AWST Venue Queensland Country Bank Stadium Location Townsville, Queensland, Australia Referee Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

How to watch Cowboys vs Warriors on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

What channel is Cowboys vs Warriors game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams

How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!

Cowboys vs Warriors team news

North Queensland Cowboys

Cowboys head coach Todd Payten has picked up his Origin stars Val Holmes, Tom Dearden, Reuben Cotter, Murray Taulagi, Reece Robson and Jeremiah Nanai in his extended 24-man squad and will reassess their fitness after Wednesday night's Origin opener. Tom Chester has been brought back to the bench after recovering from a hamstring issue.

Below is the Cowboys' full team list for Round 14:

Position Players FULLBACK Scott Drinkwater WINGER Kyle Feldt, Braidon Burns CENTRE Jaxon Purdue, Viliami Vailea FIVE-EIGHTH Jake Clifford HALFBACK Chad Townsend PROP Jordan McLean, Griffin Neame HOOKER Sam McIntyre 2ND ROW Heilum Luki, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki LOCK Thomas Mikaele INTERCHANGE Tom Chester, Harrison Edwards, Jamal Shibasaki, Jason Taumalolo RESERVES Thomas Duffy, Valentine Holmes, Murray Taulagi, Tom Dearden (Captain), Edward Kosi, Moala Graham-Taufa, Reuben Cotter, Jeremiah Nanai, Reuben Cotter

New Zealand Warriors

The Warriors will be boosted by the returns of fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (illness), hooker Wayde Egan (head knock), centre Rocco Berry (hand), prop Addin Fonua-Blake (stood down) and back-rowers Kurt Capewell (calf) and Tohu Harris (wrist).

Moala Graham-Taufa and Ed Kosi have been pulled out of the backline while Paul Roache, Jacob Laban, Bunty Afoa and Freddy Lussick also drop out, while Dylan Walker has been relegated to the bench. Skipper Shaun Johnson is still sidelined with a pectoral issue.

Below is the Warriors' full team list for Round 14:

Position Players FULLBACK Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad WINGER Dallin Watene-Zelezniak CENTRE Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey FIVE-EIGHTH Chanel Harris-Tavita HALFBACK Te Maire Martin PROP Addin Fonua-Blake, Jackson Ford HOOKER Wayde Egan 2ND ROW Marata Niukore, Mitchell Barnett LOCK Tohu Harris INTERCHANGE Dylan Walker, Jazz Tevaga, Tom Ale, Kurt Capewell RESERVES Freddy Lussick, Taine Tuaupiki, Bunty Afoa, Reece Robson, Jeremiah Nanai

North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors Recent Form

Cowboys: LLWWW

Round Result R13 Roosters 16-18 Cowboys R12 Cowboys 42-28 Wests Tigers R11 Rabbitohs 22-28 Cowboys R10 Titans 20-18 Cowboys R9 Cowboys 26-28 Dolphins

Warriors: LLLWW

Round Result R12 Warriors 24-20 Dolphins R11 Warriors 22-20 Panthers R10 Roosters 38-18 Warriors R9 Knights 14-8 Warriors R8 Warriors 24-27 Titans

Head-to-Head Record