This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
North Queensland Cowboys NRLGetty Images
Watch Cowboys vs Warriors on Kayo Sports
Abhinav Sharma

How to watch today's North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors NRL game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s Cowboys versus Warriors NRL game- team news, livestream, TV channel, and start time.

Two sides right in the mix for a top eight spot will lock horns in Saturday afternoon's NRL action as North Queensland Cowboys (7-6) take on New Zealand Warriors (5-1-6) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in what could be a tight affair.

Check out Kayo Sports with a free 7 day trial
Sign up today

The Cowboys pulled off a remarkable victory over an in-form Sydney Roosters last week. Despite missing a raft of key players to Origin duty, they dug deep to pull off a massive upset and make it three straight victories.

The Kiwi side, meanwhile, made it back-to-back wins by defeating the Dolphins last time out, and they will look to build on that in this one. They had lost four-in-a-row prior to that victory and will be keen to string a decent winning run together.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors in the NRL, plus plenty more.

Cowboys vs Warriors date and start time

DateSaturday, June 8, 2024
Start time5:30 p.m. AEST/ 5:00 p.m. ACST/ 3:30 a.m. AWST
VenueQueensland Country Bank Stadium
LocationTownsville, Queensland, Australia
RefereeZiggy Przeklasa-Adamski

How to watch Cowboys vs Warriors on TV & stream live online

There are several options to watch the North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors NRL game in Australia, including Nine Network, Nine Now, Foxtel, and Kayo Sports.

The best way to livestream every game of every round live or on demand on your TV or favourite device is through Kayo with a seven-day free trial. It also does not have a lock-in contract or equipment fees, which means you can cancel anytime if you are no longer using it.

All you need to decide is whether you want to pick Kayo One at $25 per month (1 stream and up to HD), or Kayo Basic at $35 per month (2 streams and up to 4K).

Check out Kayo Sports with a free 7 day trial
Sign up today

What channel is Cowboys vs Warriors game on?

The game will not be broadcast live on Nine Network (Channel 9) on free-to-air TV, but will be available to watch via Foxtel on pay TV.

Streaming the game with a VPN

  • Overview of VPN services that allow access to geo-restricted streams
  • How to set up and use a VPN service to stream the match

You can watch the game from wherever you are in the world by using a VPN (Virtual Private Network) service such as NordVPN/ ExpressVPN. A VPN will allow you to create a secure connection online when you are abroad on holiday or for work and you want to stream the game live.

If you are not sure which VPN to use or how to use a VPN, we have taken a look at the best options available out there for watching live sports - check out the best VPN services review here.

Here’s an easy step-by-step guide on how to use a VPN to watch a game when you are overseas:

  1. Install VPN of your choice - see our reviews here for the best options.
  2. Select the location you wish to connect to. This is easy - if you are visiting the UK and you wish to continue watching one of your U.S. streaming services, you would select the US.
  3. Grab the popcorn and get ready to watch!
Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Cowboys vs Warriors team news

North Queensland Cowboys

Cowboys head coach Todd Payten has picked up his Origin stars Val Holmes, Tom Dearden, Reuben Cotter, Murray Taulagi, Reece Robson and Jeremiah Nanai in his extended 24-man squad and will reassess their fitness after Wednesday night's Origin opener. Tom Chester has been brought back to the bench after recovering from a hamstring issue.

Below is the Cowboys' full team list for Round 14:

PositionPlayers
FULLBACKScott Drinkwater
WINGERKyle Feldt, Braidon Burns
CENTREJaxon Purdue, Viliami Vailea
FIVE-EIGHTHJake Clifford
HALFBACKChad Townsend
PROPJordan McLean, Griffin Neame
HOOKERSam McIntyre
2ND ROWHeilum Luki, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki
LOCKThomas Mikaele
INTERCHANGETom Chester, Harrison Edwards, Jamal Shibasaki, Jason Taumalolo
RESERVESThomas Duffy, Valentine Holmes, Murray Taulagi, Tom Dearden (Captain), Edward Kosi, Moala Graham-Taufa, Reuben Cotter, Jeremiah Nanai, Reuben Cotter

New Zealand Warriors

The Warriors will be boosted by the returns of fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (illness), hooker Wayde Egan (head knock), centre Rocco Berry (hand), prop Addin Fonua-Blake (stood down) and back-rowers Kurt Capewell (calf) and Tohu Harris (wrist).

Moala Graham-Taufa and Ed Kosi have been pulled out of the backline while Paul Roache, Jacob Laban, Bunty Afoa and Freddy Lussick also drop out, while Dylan Walker has been relegated to the bench. Skipper Shaun Johnson is still sidelined with a pectoral issue.

Below is the Warriors' full team list for Round 14:

PositionPlayers
FULLBACKCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad
WINGERDallin Watene-Zelezniak
CENTRERocco Berry, Adam Pompey
FIVE-EIGHTHChanel Harris-Tavita
HALFBACKTe Maire Martin
PROPAddin Fonua-Blake, Jackson Ford
HOOKERWayde Egan
2ND ROWMarata Niukore, Mitchell Barnett
LOCKTohu Harris
INTERCHANGEDylan Walker, Jazz Tevaga, Tom Ale, Kurt Capewell
RESERVESFreddy Lussick, Taine Tuaupiki, Bunty Afoa, Reece Robson, Jeremiah Nanai

North Queensland Cowboys vs New Zealand Warriors Recent Form

Cowboys: LLWWW

RoundResult
R13Roosters 16-18 Cowboys
R12Cowboys 42-28 Wests Tigers
R11Rabbitohs 22-28 Cowboys
R10Titans 20-18 Cowboys
R9Cowboys 26-28 Dolphins

Warriors: LLLWW

RoundResult
R12Warriors 24-20 Dolphins
R11Warriors 22-20 Panthers
R10Roosters 38-18 Warriors
R9Knights 14-8 Warriors
R8Warriors 24-27 Titans

Head-to-Head Record

DateResult
15/04/23Warriors 22-14 Cowboys
18/03/23Cowboys 12-26 Warriors
19/08/22Cowboys 48-4 Warriors
08/04/22Warriors 25-24 Cowboys
28/05/21Cowboys 29-28 Warriors
Advertisement