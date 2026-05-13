Countries that have never qualified for the FIFA World Cup

There are some countries where qualification for the FIFA World Cup is seen as almost a formality. For fans of the likes of Brazil, Argentina, England and France among countless others, it is non-negotiable that their countries breeze through the qualifying stages so they can have a chance of lifting the silverware when the proper tournament rolls around.
However, not all nations are equal in that regard. While the elite of the footballing world have all the resources they could possibly need, plenty of teams around the globe simply cannot compete on the same playing field and understandably have never managed to reach FIFA's flagship event. Then there are others who boast great history but by some quirk have never managed to qualify for a World Cup.
Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which is set to be the organisation's biggest ever tournament, GOAL takes a look at the countries who have never managed to grace the competition with their presence.
List of countries never to qualify for the World Cup
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There are a number of countries who have been attempting to qualify for the men's World Cup for a long time, yet have never been successful. Venezuela have been involved in qualifying campaigns since 1966 yet remain the only CONMEBOL nation never to reach the tournament proper, while Finland have produced plenty of serviceable footballers over the years but have never managed to put a strong qualifying run together.
The expansion to 48 teams at World Cups should help a number of countries break their ducks, but for now plenty of highly-ranked sides are still waiting to make their bows. Albania have produced plenty of hardworking and talented players over the years but have had no luck in qualifying, while Mali and Burkina Faso have often been in contention in Africa but just haven't been able to get over the line. Georgia have improved greatly in recent years, reaching the last 16 at Euro 2024 before being dumped out by eventual winners Spain, and the presence of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Liverpool goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili may well help them to reach football's grandest stage at some point in the future.
There are some countries who will always struggle to make the World Cup due to their tiny populations, but Curacao, a nation that is home to just 156,000 people, recently proved size isn't everything as they shocked the footballing world to reach the 2026 tournament. Montserrat are the least populated FIFA member in the world with between 4,000 to 5,000 people living there, while the Cook Islands face major logistical challenges as their 17,000 population is spread over 2.2 million square kilometres of ocean. While both San Marino and Gibraltar have bigger populations of around 34,000 each, they compete in UEFA qualifiers in Europe and often find it difficult to win just one game, let alone put together a run that puts either of them into serious contention.
|Country
|Federation
|Qualifying Since
|Albania
|UEFA
|1966
|American Samoa
|OFC
|2002
|Andorra
|UEFA
|2002
|Anguilla
|CONCACAF
|2002
|Armenia
|UEFA
|1998
|Aruba
|CONCACAF
|1998
|Azerbaijan
|UEFA
|1998
|Bahamas
|CONCACAF
|2002
|Bahrain
|AFC
|1978
|Bangladesh
|AFC
|1986
|Barbados
|CONCACAF
|1986
|Belarus
|UEFA
|1998
|Belize
|CONCACAF
|1998
|Benin
|CAF
|1974
|Bermuda
|CONCACAF
|1970
|Bhutan
|AFC
|2018
|Burkina Faso
|CAF
|1978
|Burundi
|CAF
|1994
|Cambodia
|AFC
|1998
|Cayman Islands
|CONCACAF
|1998
|Central African Republic
|CAF
|2002
|Chad
|CAF
|2002
|Comoros
|CAF
|2010
|Cook Islands
|OFC
|1998
|Cyprus
|UEFA
|1962
|Djibouti
|CAF
|2002
|Dominica
|CONCACAF
|1998
|Dominican Republic
|CONCACAF
|1978
|Equitorial Guinea
|CAF
|2002
|Eritrea
|CAF
|2002
|Estonia
|UEFA
|1934 / 1994
|Eswatini
|CAF
|1994
|Ethiopia
|CAF
|1962
|Faroe Islands
|UEFA
|1994
|Fiji
|OFC
|1982
|Finland
|UEFA
|1938
|Gabon
|CAF
|1990
|Georgia
|UEFA
|1998
|Gibraltar
|UEFA
|2018
|Grenada
|CONCACAF
|1982
|Guatemala
|CONCACAF
|1958
|Guinea
|CAF
|1974
|Guyana
|CONCACAF
|1978
|India
|AFC
|1954
|Kazakhstan
|UEFA
|1998
|Kenya
|CAF
|1974
|Kosovo*
|UEFA
|2018
|Kyrgyzstan
|AFC
|1998
|Latvia
|UEFA
|1938 / 1994
|Lebanon
|AFC
|1994
|Lesotho
|CAF
|1974
|Liberia
|CAF
|1966
|Libya
|CAF
|1970
|Liechtenstein
|UEFA
|1994
|Lithuania
|UEFA
|1934 / 1994
|Luxembourg
|UEFA
|1934
|Madagascar
|CAF
|1972
|Malawi
|CAF
|1978
|Malaysia
|AFC
|1974
|Mali
|CAF
|2002
|Malta
|UEFA
|1974
|Mauritius
|CAF
|1974
|Moldova
|UEFA
|1998
|Montenegro
|UEFA
|2010
|Montserrat
|CONCACAF
|2002
|Mozambique
|CAF
|1982
|Myanmar
|AFC
|2010
|Namibia
|CAF
|1994
|New Caledonia
|OFC
|2006
|Nicaragua
|CONCACAF
|1994
|Niger
|CAF
|1978
|North Macedonia
|UEFA
|1996
|Oman
|AFC
|1986
|Pakistan
|AFC
|1990
|Palestine
|AFC
|2002
|Papua New Guinea
|OFC
|1998
|Philippines
|AFC
|1998
|Puerto Rico
|CONCACAF
|1974
|Rwanda
|CAF
|1998
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|CONCACAF
|1998
|Saint Lucia
|CONCACAF
|1994
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|CONCACAF
|1994
|Samoa
|OFC
|1994
|San Marino
|UEFA
|1994
|Sao Tome and Principe
|CAF
|2002
|Seychelles
|CAF
|2002
|Singapore
|AFC
|1978
|Solomon Islands
|OFC
|1994
|South Sudan
|CAF
|2018
|Sudan
|CAF
|1958
|Suriname
|CONCACAF
|1962
|Tahiti
|OFC
|1994
|Tajikistan
|AFC
|1998
|Tanzania
|CAF
|1974
|Thailand
|AFC
|1974
|Tonga
|OFC
|1998
|Turkmenistan
|AFC
|1998
|Turks and Caicos Islands
|CONCACAF
|2002
|U.S. Virgin Islands
|CONCACAF
|2002
|Uganda
|CAF
|1978
|Vanuatu
|OFC
|1994
|Venezuela
|CONMEBOL
|1966
|Vietnam
|AFC
|1994
|Yemen
|AFC
|1986 / 1994
*Kosovo can still qualify via the play-offs.
Who are the biggest countries never to qualify for the World Cup?
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A number of incredibly populous nations have never graced the men's World Cup. With a population of approximately 1.46 billion, India are the largest nation. The Asian country had qualified for the 1950 World Cup by default after countries from the same region withdrew, but travel costs and a preference to go to the Olympics instead saw them withdraw. Pakistan also has a massive population of 255 million people, but, like India, football remains the secondary sport to cricket and they have never ranked higher than 141st in the world.
Indonesia placed Dutch great Patrick Kluivert in charge as they attempted to reach the 2026 World Cup, but they fell at the fourth round in AFC qualifying. The country has previously competed as the Dutch East Indies back in 1938 as a colony of the Netherlands, but the modern nation of Indonesia has never featured at a World Cup.
Bangladesh is another country with a big football following, but the Bengal Tigers have never made it past the qualifying rounds. In Africa, Ethiopia are seen as football pioneers in the region as one of the first countries to compete in the inaugural Africa Cup of Nations in 1957, winning the tournament later in 1962, but the closest they've come is losing a play-off tie 4-1 to Nigeria for the 2014 World Cup.
The Philippines has had a recent growth in support for football, but basketball and boxing remain the country's leading sports and a World Cup appearance is yet to materialise, while Vietnam boast a population of 101 million but the closest they've come is the third round of Asian qualifying in 2022.
The hope for many nations is that the expanded format will make it easier to qualify for the World Cup in the future. The likes of Finland and Venezuela will surely reach the global showpiece at some point, but for other nations it is unfortunately an unrealistic pipe dream due to their extremely limited resources.