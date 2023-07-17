Could Folarin Balogun join Lionel Messi in MLS? Arsenal and USMNT striker says 'you never know' - but he's prioritising Europe

USMNT star Folarin Balogun has hinted at a possible move to the Major League Soccer as his Arsenal future remains up in the air.

Balogun hints at MLS possibility

Calls Europe a priority

Will play against MLS All-Stars

WHAT HAPPENED: Balogun's Arsenal career has been far from ideal as the USMNT striker has been loaned out multiple times and hasn't had a clear run at the first team. A new opportunity that could be cropping up for the young striker could be a potential move to MLS, as the league has started gaining significant quality over the last couple of years.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to 90min, Balogun said: "I'm still quite young so I'm sure my focus for now is in Europe and just trying to do the best I can. You never know what can happen in football, I'm sure at the end of my career, or towards the end, it might be an option. You never know the direction it [MLS] could go in, if it becomes bigger you never know what could happen."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun could very well end up stateside this summer if his current European ventures do not pan out. However, for the American striker, a move to a European side is the priority at the moment. Balogun also revealed he has left his transfer movement up to his family and agent, while he focuses on the pre-season.

WHAT NEXT: Balogun is involved in the pre-season training with the Gunners and a match-up against MLS All-Stars could be a good moment for him to assess the level of MLS before he can make his decision about his future.