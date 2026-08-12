How to buy Copa Libertadores 2026 tickets: The round of 16, team fixtures, where to buy, prices & more

South American soccer's biggest club prize is entering its business end. The 2026 Copa Libertadores, the 67th edition of the tournament, is now in the round of 16, running into the quarter-finals in September, the semi-finals in October, and a single-match final on November 28 in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Whether you're chasing tickets for the knockout rounds or planning for the final at the iconic Estadio Centenario, here's everything you need to know: the upcoming fixtures, how the competition works, what tickets cost, and where to buy them.

Upcoming Copa Libertadores 2026 fixtures

The round of 16 first legs are underway, with the return legs following a week later. Here's what's left on the calendar, including venues:

Date & Time Fixture Venue Tickets Wed, Aug 12 (7:00pm) Platense vs Coquimbo Unido (1st leg) Estadio Ciudad de Vicente López, Vicente López Tickets Wed, Aug 12 (7:00pm) Palmeiras vs Cerro Porteño (1st leg) Allianz Parque, São Paulo Tickets Wed, Aug 12 (9:30pm) Cruzeiro vs Flamengo (1st leg) Mineirão, Belo Horizonte Tickets Thu, Aug 13 (7:00pm) Mirassol vs LDU Quito (1st leg) Estádio José María de Campos Maia, Mirassol Tickets Thu, Aug 13 (9:30pm) Rosario Central vs Corinthians (1st leg) Gigante de Arroyito, Rosario Tickets Tue, Aug 18 (7:00pm) Independiente Rivadavia vs Fluminense (2nd leg) Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza Tickets Tue, Aug 18 (7:30pm) Independiente del Valle vs Deportes Tolima (2nd leg) Estadio Banco Guayaquil, Quito Tickets Tue, Aug 18 (8:30pm) Universidad Católica vs Estudiantes (2nd leg) Claro Arena, Santiago Tickets Wed, Aug 19 (6:00pm) Coquimbo Unido vs Platense (2nd leg) Estadio Francisco Sánchez Rumoroso, Coquimbo Tickets Wed, Aug 19 (7:00pm) Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras (2nd leg) Estadio Ueno La Nueva Olla, Asunción Tickets Wed, Aug 19 (9:30pm) Flamengo vs Cruzeiro (2nd leg) Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro Tickets Thu, Aug 20 (5:00pm) LDU Quito vs Mirassol (2nd leg) Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado, Quito Tickets Thu, Aug 20 (9:30pm) Corinthians vs Rosario Central (2nd leg) Neo Química Arena, São Paulo Tickets Sept 8-10 & 15-17 Quarter-finals (fixtures TBC pending round of 16 results) Venues TBC Tickets Oct 13-14 & 20-21 Semi-finals (fixtures TBC pending quarter-final results) Venues TBC Tickets Sat, Nov 28 Final (finalists TBC) Estadio Centenario, Montevideo Tickets

Defending champions Flamengo topped the standings heading into the knockouts, going unbeaten through the group stage, with Independiente Rivadavia, Independiente del Valle, Universidad Católica and Cerro Porteño also among the top seeds. Six Brazilian clubs made the last 16, underlining Brazil's recent dominance of the competition; Brazilian sides have won seven Copa Libertadores titles in a row heading into this edition.

The winners progress to the quarter-finals in September, with the four semi-finalists confirmed by late October ahead of the November 28 final in Montevideo.

How to buy Copa Libertadores 2026 tickets

Tickets for individual ties are sold by the competing clubs through their official channels, with sale dates announced closer to each round. For the final, CONMEBOL and the host venue typically open sales once the two finalists are confirmed after the semi-finals in October.

For fans who don't want to wait on a club's official window, or who want tickets for an away leg, a specific stadium section, or the final itself, the secondary market is the most reliable route. Ticombo lists verified Copa Libertadores tickets across the remaining rounds, including the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and the November 28 final in Montevideo.

Early booking is strongly advised for the quarter-finals onward; demand rises sharply with each round, and tickets for matches involving Brazil's biggest clubs (Flamengo, Palmeiras, Corinthians, Cruzeiro) or Argentina's Independiente Rivadavia and Rosario Central tend to sell out fastest.

How much do Copa Libertadores 2026 tickets cost?

Official prices for the 2026 final have not yet been confirmed; CONMEBOL typically announces final ticket categories once the venue's protocol areas and finalist allocations are finalized, usually a few weeks after the semi-finals. As a guide, categories at recent Copa Libertadores finals have run as follows:

Category 1: ~$320

~$320 Category 2: ~$200

~$200 Category 3: ~$95

Each finalist club also manages its own allocation and pricing for supporter sections, so prices can vary depending on which two teams reach Montevideo. Quarter-final and semi-final ticket prices are generally set by the host club and vary by opponent and stadium, typically ranging from budget general-admission tickets to premium seating well above face value on the resale market.

Copa Libertadores 2026 format explained

The Copa Libertadores runs across eight phases and almost the entire soccer calendar year:

First, second and third qualifying stages (February–March): Lower-seeded clubs from Bolivia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela battled for the remaining group-stage berths. Group stage (April–May): 32 teams split into eight groups of four, playing home and away. The top two in each group advanced. Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals (August–October): Two-legged knockout ties, seeded by group-stage performance. Final (November): A single match at a neutral venue, Estadio Centenario in Montevideo for 2026.

Brazil and Argentina supply the most clubs (eight and seven representatives respectively), reflecting their continued strength in continental competition. Independiente hold the record for the most Libertadores titles won by an Argentine club, while Brazilian sides have claimed the last seven editions in a row.