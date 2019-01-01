Copa America 2020: Teams, fixtures, results & everything you need to know

Some of the world's best players will compete in South America's flagship international tournament this coming summer - Goal has your guide

Lionel Messi's fell short once more in the last edition of the Copa America in 2019, but they will soon have a chance for redemption as the 2020 tournament approaches.

It will not be easy, however, with reigning champions out to defend their title, while Luis Suarez's will hope to add to their silverware collection and underdogs are out to claim some scalps.

With the tournament on the horizon, Goal brings you everything you need to know, including when the games are, match results and more.

Here is your full guide to the 2020 Copa America.

Contents

Which teams are in Copa America 2020?

Team Confederation Argentina CONMEBOL CONMEBOL Brazil CONMEBOL CONMEBOL CONMEBOL CONMEBOL CONMEBOL CONMEBOL Uruguay CONMEBOL CONMEBOL AFC AFC

Copa America 2020 will feature 10 teams from South American confederation CONMEBOL and two teams from the AFC (Asian Football Confederation).

The 10 CONMEBOL representatives are: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The two AFC representatives are Australia and .

Why are Australia & Qatar competing in Copa America 2020?

CONMEBOL have established a tradition of inviting teams from outside the South American continent to compete in the Copa America.

For the 2020 edition, Australia and Qatar were invited. It is Qatar's second involvement, having previously played in the 2019 edition, and it is Australia's competition debut.

Other teams to have played in the Copa America on invitation included: the United States men's national team, , , , , , Honduras and Haiti.

While no invitee has ever won the Copa America, Mexico have been beaten finalists on two occasions (1993 and 2001) and finished third on three occasions (1997, 1999 and 2007).

Who are the Copa America 2020 hosts?

Argentina and Colombia will share hosting duties for the 2020 Copa America. It will be the 10th time the tournament has taken place in Argentina and the second time it has been held in Colombia.

It is the first time since 1983 the tournament is being held across more than one country.

Copa America 2020 schedule

Tournament stage Date(s) Group stage June 12 - July 1 Quarter-finals July 4 - July 5 Semi-finals July 8 Third-place play-off July 11 Final July 12

Copa America 2020 will begin on June 12 when co-hosts Argentina take on Chile at Estadio Monumental in Group A.

The group stage will run until July 1, with the knockout stage - quarter-finals - being played on July 4 and July 5.

Semi-final matches will take place on July 8, followed by the third-place play-off on July 11 and then the final on July 12.

Copa America 2020 group A fixtures & results

Group A table

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Argentina 🇦🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Australia 🇦🇺 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Bolivia 🇧🇴 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Chile 🇨🇱 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Paraguay 🇵🇾 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Uruguay 🇺🇾 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group A fixtures & results

Date Game Time (UK / ET) Venue June 12 Argentina vs Chile TBC Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires June 13 Australia vs Uruguay TBC Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba June 13 Paraguay vs Bolivia TBC Estadio Malivinas Argentinas, Mendoza June 16 Argentina vs Uruguay TBC Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba June 16 Chile vs Bolivia TBC Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza June 17 Paraguay vs Australia TBC Estadio Ciudad de La Plata, La Plata June 20 Argentina vs Paraguay TBC Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires June 21 Uruguay vs Chile TBC Estadio Malvinas Argentinas, Mendoza June 22 Australia vs Bolivia TBC Estadio Ciudad de La Plata, La Plata June 25 Chile vs Paraguay TBC Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Cordoba June 26 Australia vs Argentina TBC Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires June 26 Bolivia vs Uruguay TBC Estadio Ciudad de La Plata, La Plata June 30 Bolivia vs Argentina TBC Estadio Ciudad de La Plata, La Plata June 30 Chile vs Australia TBC Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes, Mendoza June 30 Uruguay vs Paraguay TBC Estadio Unico, Santiago del Estero

Copa America 2020 group B fixtures & results

Group B table

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts 1 Colombia 🇨🇴 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Brazil 🇧🇷 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Ecuador 🇪🇨 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Peru 🇵🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Qatar 🇶🇦 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Venezuela 🇻🇪 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group B fixtures & results

Date Game Time (UK / ET) Venue June 13 Colombia vs Ecuador TBC Estadio El Campin, Bogota June 14 Brazil vs Venezuela TBC Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero, Cali June 14 Peru vs Qatar TBC Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Medellin June 17 Colombia vs Venezuela TBC Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero, Cali June 18 Peru vs Brazil TBC Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Medellin June 18 Ecuador vs Qatar TBC Estadio El Campin, Bogota June 21 Colombia vs Peru TBC Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Medellin June 22 Venezuela vs Ecuador TBC Estadio El Campin, Bogota June 23 Brazil vs Qatar TBC Estadio Metropolitano, Barranquilla June 27 Brazil vs Colombia TBC Estadio Metropolitano, Barranquilla June 27 Ecuador vs Peru TBC Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Medellin June 28 Qatar vs Venezuela TBC Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero, Cali July 1 Qatar vs Colombia TBC Estadio Metropolitano, Barranquilla July 1 Ecuador vs Brazil TBC Estadio El Campin, Bogota July 1 Venezuela vs Peru TBC Estadio Olimpico Pascual Guerrero, Cali

Where is Copa America 2020 final being played?

The Copa America 2020 final will be played in the Colombian city of Barranquilla at Estadio Metropolitano - home to the Colombia national team, Atletico Junior and Barranquilla.

Affectionately known as El Metro by locals and fans, it has a capacity of over 60,000.

Estadio Metropolitano was used when Colombia hosted the 2001 Copa America, though the final on that occasion was held in Estadio El Campin in Bogota.

Who won the last Copa America?

Brazil were the winners of the previous Copa America, which took place in 2019 in Brazil.

They defeated Peru 3-1 in the final thanks to goals from , Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison, with Paolo Guerrero scoring for Peru.

It was the Selecao's ninth Copa triumph, moving them closer to Argentina, who have won 14 times, and Uruguay, who are the most successful team in the history of the competition with 15 titles.

