La Liga chief Javier Tebas calls on Joan Laporta to step down as Barcelona president over referee payment scandal

La Liga chief Javier Tebas has insisted that Barcelona president Joan Laporta should resign if he cannot explain the club's financial scandal.

So-called ' Negreira case' dragging on

La Liga unable to sanction Barca

Tebas suggests Barca scandal worse than Juve

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona have been accused of paying more than €1.5 million to a company owned by the former vice-president of referees in Spain from 2016-18. Tebas has slammed their conduct, although La Liga cannot legally investigate the club due to Spanish football rules.

However, at an event on Monday, Tebas - who is a vocal critic of Barcelona - said Laporta should resign if he is unable to explain the club's 33 payments made to Jose María Enríquez Negreira.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If [Laporta] doesn't explain why it was paid, I think [he would have to resign]," Tebas said, as quoted by SPORT.

Tebas also speculated that Barca's scandal is worse than Juventus' financial wrongdoings: "For now I would say that Juventus is more serious for being sentenced, but I see the indications as more serious in Barca. A vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees appears here," Tebas added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barca announced that they have launched an internal inquiry into the Negreira case, amid calls from other La Liga sides for the club to be investigated by the league, including Sevilla.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The Bluagrana will continue to push for La Liga and Europa League crowns, while the Negreira case will surely drag on.