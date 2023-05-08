'Classless to the end!' - Gary Neville labels Glazer family 'a real disgrace' after Man Utd's loss at West Ham as he slams sale process

Gary Neville has branded the Glazer family “classless to the end” and a “real disgrace” as the Manchester United takeover saga drags on.

WHAT HAPPENED? Unpopular owners at Old Trafford have put the club up for sale, but no deal has been done as interested parties such as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani are forced to move through three rounds of bidding. Uncertainty off the field is preventing long-term plans from being drawn up on it, with head coach Erik ten Hag unaware of how much he will have to spend in the summer transfer window. Neville has hit out at the Glazers following a 1-0 defeat at West Ham that has further highlighted the need for clarity regarding the direction in which the Premier League heavyweights are heading.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Red Devils defender Neville has said in a social media post: “United so poor in this game. ETH seeing more of the players in these situations is a positive. Allows him to sort out who he wants on the bus. The real disgrace are the Glazers. Are they waiting for the last game at OT to pass??? It would be typical of them. Weak and shirking accountability and responsibility to the end! Members of staff on and off the pitch are in an uncertain position waiting for new owners! Let alone recruitment and what budget there is going to be! This should have been done! Classless to the end!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Offers for United are said to have topped £5 billion ($6bn), but the Glazers are hanging on and appear reluctant to sanction a sale any time soon – which has become a source of considerable frustration to all of those involved. Ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher - who is now a pundit alongside Neville at Sky Sports – has, however, pointed out that American owners cannot be blamed for some baffling selection calls and transfer decisions that have been made by United this season. He responded to Neville’s tweet by saying: “Yeah the Glazers decided to play [Wout] Weghorst as a 10, spend 90M on Antony & 70M on Casemiro (31) on a 5 yr deal!!”

WHAT NEXT? FA Cup finalists United continue to sit fourth in the Premier League table, but arch-rivals Liverpool are just a point adrift of the Champions League qualification spots with the Red Devils having four games left to take in – Wolves (H), Bournemouth (A), Chelsea (H) and Fulham (H).