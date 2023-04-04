Time up for Christophe Galtier? PSG already searching for new manager with Jose Mourinho, Julian Nagelsmann & Zinedine Zidane being considered

Paris Saint-Germain are on the hunt for a new manager, with the expectation that current boss Christophe Galtier won't last into next season.

Zidane, Naglesmann, others being considered

Galtier unlikely to be sacked before end of season

But expected to leave soon after

WHAT HAPPENED? Galtier has overseen a shaky four months as PSG boss. The Parisians have been knocked out of the Champions League and Coupe de France, and also dropped five Ligue 1 games since January 1. And their poor form has rendered Galtier's days numbered at Parc des Princes. In fact, PSG are already on the hunt for a new manager, according to RMC.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A number of names have cropped up in PSG's preliminary search. Zinedine Zidane has almost unanimous support, but their failure to bring him in last summer has reportedly complicated any negotiations. The owners are also curious about former Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann, especially after the German tactically outmatched PSG in the Champions League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Other coaches, such as Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho and Luis Enrique, have also reportedly been considered. Regardless of who PSG appoint, the board insist that their next manager must be experienced at the top level. Still, the club is yet to make official contact with any candidates.

WHAT NEXT? Galtier remains in charge of PSG for the time being, and he will lead the side against Nice on Saturday.