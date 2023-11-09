Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah out of USMNT squad after Milan injury as Gio Reyna and Folarin Balogun headline team to face Trinidad & Tobago for Copa America spot

Christian Pulisic is out of the U.S. men's national team squad for the upcoming matches against Trinidad & Tobago.

Pulisic out for USMNT

Reyna and Balogun lead squad

U.S. looking to book spot in Copa America

WHAT HAPPENED? Gregg Berhalter has called 24 players up to the USMNT squad to face Trinidad and Tobago in the Nations League Quarterfinals. The first match will be held November 16 in Austin before the two sides will meet again on November 20 in Port of Spain.

Pulisic has been left out of the team after suffering an injury with AC Milan, while mainstays Folarin Balogun, Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah headline the team. The team features 12 players from last year's World Cup, 20 from October camp and 15 that were named in the Nations League finals squad back in June.

In addition to Pulisic, the USMNT will also be without Tim Weah, another starting winger, due to injury. Tyler Adams, the captain, is also out with a long-term injury

Among the newer faces is Gaga Slonina, who is back with the team as he continues to start in Belgium for Eupen, while Kristoffer Lund and Leonard Maloney, players introduced to the group in the fall, are also in the team.

The squad also featured a pair of Aaronsons as both Paxten and Brenden have been called up by Berhalter. In total, five players could make their debuts in official competition: Lund, Maloney, Slonina, Paxten Aaronson and Kevin Paredes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The matches will be massive for the USMNT, who can book their spot in the Copa America this window. The U.S. is set to host the tournament next summer, but still need to qualify for South America's elite competition.

Additionally, the U.S. will be looking to continue on a path towards a third-consecutive CONCACAF Nations League title.

SQUAD IN FULL:

GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest), Gaga Slonina (KAS Eupen), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

DEFENDERS: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergino Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach)

MIDFIELDERS: Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)

FORWARDS: Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Zendejas (Club America)

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? After these November clashes with T&T, the U.S. likely won't convene until the annual January camp, which hasn't been confirmed just yet.