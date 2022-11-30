Christian Pulisic gives USMNT lead over Iran but suffers injury in the process
- Pulisic drove in Sergino Dest cross
- Appeared to collide with Iran's goalkeeper
- Was down receiving attention for several minutes
WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT must win on Tuesday to advance to the World Cup last 16, making the goal from Pulisic critical. But there was silence rather than celebration after the goal as medical staff surrounded Pulisic.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Manager Gregg Berhalter opted to play with 10 men for a stretch as Pulisic gathered himself away from the field, and the patience seemed to pay off, as the winger was eventually able to return.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: This will go down as an iconic goal for Pulisic as long as the USMNT holds on to defeat Iran. Captain America showed up at the right moment for the Stars and Stripes.
