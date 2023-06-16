Christian Eriksen reveals whether he has recommended Rasmus Hojlund to Man Utd with summer transfer window now open

Christian Eriksen “can see” Rasmus Hojlund at Manchester United, but he has not recommended the exciting striker to Erik ten Hag.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils boss is in the process of drawing up plans for the summer transfer window, with a new No.9 said to figure prominently on his recruitment wish list. Danish frontman Hojlund is seeing a big-money move to Old Trafford speculated on, with the 20-year-old having caught the eye at Serie A side Atalanta.

WHAT THEY SAID: Eriksen is an international team-mate of Hojlund and believes he would not look out of place in the Premier League, telling Ekstra Bladet when asked about his highly-rated compatriot: “I can see him at Manchester United, but I haven’t recommended him to Erik ten Hag. He is a fantastic guy and a good player and has really developed brilliantly at Atalanta. What the club ends up doing, I will not be able to answer.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While keeping an eye on Hojlund’s development, Eriksen is focused on his own game in Manchester having enjoyed a productive debut campaign at Old Trafford. The 31-year-old playmaker has said of his time with United, which was broken up by an unfortunate ankle injury in January: “It's a club where there's a huge amount of attention because everyone has an attitude towards Manchester United. I had tried a lot when I came to the club. So I knew a little bit about what size the club was.”

WHAT NEXT? Eriksen still has two years left to run on his contract with United, while the Red Devils will reportedly have to part with £86 million ($110m) in order to add another Danish star to their squad if they do decide to follow up their interest in Hojlund.