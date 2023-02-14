Chelsea still hold an interest in Jude Bellingham and haven't been put off trying to sign him, despite their recent extraordinary spending sprees.

WHAT HAPPENED? Despite spending almost £300m in the January transfer window alone to transform their squad with eight fresh faces, Chelsea could yet return to the market in the summer and attempt to make another huge splash. The Telegraph report that they are ready to try and convince Bellingham to head to Stamford Bridge in the summer, even though they are aware they aren't among the favourites to sign him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is expected that Bellingham will leave Dortmund in the summer transfer window, with his star continuing to rise in Germany. Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali have 'worked hard' to establish contacts and relationships with Bellingham's representatives, in a bid to keep an open line of communication over a potential transfer.

Chelsea are aware that they are not among the favourites to sign the England midfielder, with Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid all vying for his signature. But they have identified him as a top target and it is believed they would be willing to move 'heaven and earth' to try and snap up the teenager.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report goes further and claims that Boehly and Eghbali were in attendance for England's World Cup opener against Iran in Qatar, where they watched Bellingham take the game by storm.

He would command a massive transfer fee and wages, especially with the Blues competing against clubs with long-standing interest, but they are in the market for another midfielder despite spending a British record fee on Enzo Fernandez, and are planning a summer clear-out to avoid falling foul of Financial Fair Play restrictions.

WHAT NEXT? Bellingham has the perfect chance to impress Chelsea and any other interested parties ahead of the summer when Dortmund take on the Blues in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.