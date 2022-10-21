Chelsea vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Chelsea vs Manchester United on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Two traditional rivals Chelsea and Manchester United renew hostilities as they are set to clash in the Premier League on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. The Blues could not overcome Brentford during their midweek clash and were held to a 0-0 draw, whereas Manchester United outclassed Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 to inch closer to the top four.

Chelsea have failed to win their last nine Premier League games against the Red Devils, the longest run without a win against a Premier League club. The last four meetings in the league have ended in draws. However, they remain undefeated at home in this campaign and have won three successive games at home.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will be hoping to replicate the form that they showed against Tottenham in their last outing. However, London has not been a happy hunting ground for the Red Devils as they have lost their last three league games in the capital.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Chelsea vs Manchester United date & kick-off time

Game: Chelsea vs Manchester United Date: October 22, 2022 Kick-off: 5:30pm BST / 12:30pm ET / 10:00pm IST Venue: Stamford Bridge Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

It can also be watched on Peacock, UNIVERSO, NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, and UNIVERSO NOW.

Sky Sports will broadcast the game in the United Kingdom (UK) with live streaming on Sky GO.

In India, the Star Sports Network has the Premier League broadcasting rights, with streaming services on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. UNIVERSO, USA Network, NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. fuboTV UK Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League SKY GO Extra India Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD Disney+Hotstar

Chelsea squad & team news

Chelsea will be without the services of N'Golo Kante, Reece James, and Wesley Fofana. Conor Gallagher should once again be available after he came off after 15 minutes on Wednesday due to illness.

Mateo Kovacic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Raheem Sterling could start while Ben Chilwell should also return to fold after being rested midweek against Brentford.

Chelsea predicted XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Sterling, Mount; Aubameyang

Position Players Goalkeepers Kepa, Bettinelli, Mendy Defenders Silva, Chalobah, Chilwell, Koulibaly, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Cucurella Midfielders Jorginho, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Gallagher, Mount, Chukwuemeka, Zakaria Forwards Pulisic, Sterling, Ziyech, Havertz, Broja, Aubameyang

Manchester United squad and team news

Manchester United are plagued with plenty of injury concerns. Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, and Donny van de Beek will all miss out.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will play no part in their trip to Chelsea on Saturday, as he is forced to train with the club’s Under-21 side, with Ten Hag eager to get his message across after Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Spurs and headed down the tunnel early.

Anthony Martial is close to making a comeback after having recovered from a lower back injury.

Manchester United predicted XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford