Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup fourth round

How to watch the FA Cup match between Chelsea and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news

Having reached the final of the Carabao Cup, Chelsea are now set to host Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge in a FA Cup fourth round tie on Friday.

Overcoming a defeat in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals, the Blues thrashed Championship Middlesbrough 6-1 in the second leg played at the same venue on Tuesday night.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have won five of their last six games in all competitions, overshadowing a poor run in the Premier League so far.

Meanwhile, top-four in the English top flight, Unai Emery's Aston Villa will look to keep their treble hopes alive as they also made it to the Conference League knockouts this term.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

<section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h2>Which team has won the most FA Cup titles in the history of the competition?</h2> <ul> <li>Arsenal</li> <li>Manchester United</li> <li>Chelsea</li> <li>Liverpool</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which stadium hosted the FA Cup final while Wembley Stadium was under reconstruction between 2001 and 2006?</h3> <ul> <li>Millenium Stadium</li> <li>St. James' Park</li> <li>Old Trafford</li> <li>Stamford Bridge</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Who is the all-time top scorer in FA Cup history?</h3> <ul> <li>Ian Rush</li> <li>Frank Lampard</li> <li>Alan Shearer</li> <li>Wayne Rooney</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which player has won the most number of FA Cup titles?</h3> <ul> <li>Ashley Cole</li> <li>Ryan Giggs</li> <li>Frank Lampard</li> <li>Thierry Henry</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which manager holds the record for most FA Cup wins with the same club?</h3> <ul> <li>Arsene Wenger</li> <li>Sir Alex Ferguson</li> <li>George Ramsay</li> <li>Pep Guardiola</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which player scored the fastest goal in an FA Cup final?</h3> <ul> <li>Ilkay Gundogan</li> <li>Roberto Di Matteo</li> <li>Bob Chatt</li> <li>Louis Saha</li> </ul> </section> <section data-block="SingleChoice"> <h3>Which player has scored goals in four different FA Cup finals?</h3> <ul> <li>Didier Drogba</li> <li>Wayne Rooney</li> <li>Ian Rush</li> <li>Frank Lampard</li> </ul> </section>

Chelsea vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Date: January 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 am AEST Venue: Stamford Bridge

The FA Cup match between Chelsea and Aston Villa will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 5:45 am AEST on Saturday, January 27, in Australia.

How to watch Chelsea vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Nicolas Jackson is representing Senegal at the African Cup of Nations, but there are also many injury concerns for Pochettino to deal with otherwise.

All of Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Marc Cucurella, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Robert Sanchez, Trevoh Chalobah and Lesley Ugochukwu are unavailable through injury.

Ben Chilwell recently marked his return from a hamstring injury, but may not be risked here.

Chelsea possible XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Gusto, Colwill, Silva; Caicedo, Fernandez, Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Broja

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Chilwell, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Castledine, Casadei Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Aston Villa team news

Emery will remain without the injured trio of Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings and Lucas Digne , while Bertrand Traore is with the Burkina Faso national team at the AFCON.

The likes of Pau Torres and Youti Tielemans have participated in training lately, with Robin Olsen and Jacob Ramsey also nearing their return to action, but for now to be counted as doubts.

Ollie Watkins, Douglas Luiz, and Moussa Diaby are likely to start on Friday.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Konsa, Lenglet, Carlos, Moreno; Bailey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn, Diaby; Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chelsea and Aston Villa across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 24, 2023 Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa Premier League April 1, 2023 Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa Premier League December 11, 2022 Aston Villa 1-0 Chelsea Club Friendlies October 16, 2022 Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea Premier League December 26, 2021 Aston Villa 1-3 Chelsea Premier League

In your opinion, which is the most iconic FA Cup final goal ever scored? Steven Gerrard (2006) against West Ham

Louis Saha (2009) against Chelsea

Ricky Villa (1981) against Man City 17 Votes Thanks for voting. Results will be shared soon. In your opinion, which is the most iconic FA Cup final goal ever scored? 65% Steven Gerrard (2006) against West Ham

12% Louis Saha (2009) against Chelsea

24% Ricky Villa (1981) against Man City 17 Votes

Useful links