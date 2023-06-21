Chelsea & USMNT winger Christian Pulisic told 'Bundesliga fits him best' amid talk of Dortmund homecoming transfer

Jermaine Jones suggested to Christian Pulisic that the "Bundesliga fits him the best" as talk of a Borussia Dortmund return heats up.

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT forward has failed to shine at Chelsea since joining the Blues in a £57.6m move from Borussia Dortmund. With Chelsea looking to orchestrate a summer clearout to reduce the size of the squad, Pulisic might be sacrificed. There have been reports in Germany which have spoken about the possibility of the 24-year-old making a return to Signal Iduna Park in the summer. Jones, the U19 USMNT assistant coach, has also backed him to return to the Bundesliga, where he enjoyed the best days of his club career.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I would tell Pulisic to go back and play in Germany. Bundesliga fits him the best," he wrote on Twitter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Pulisic has been tipped to leave Stamford Bridge, it will not be an easy deal to complete for Chelsea, as they might struggle to find a club that would be willing to pay his wages which stand at over £200,000 per week. Clubs such as Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli have been linked with him but the Serie A clubs could feel that the wage is prohibitively expensive.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic struggled to get minutes in the 2022-23 season, as he made just eight Premier League starts. However, if he continues to remain in London it remains to be seen if he can turn around his fortunes under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.