Chelsea told Mudryk 'is a copy of Mbappe' as £89m transfer hyped up by former coach

Alex Roberts
|
Mbappe Mudryk GFXGetty Images
Chelsea's soon-to-be-signed £89 million winger Mykhailo Mudryk has been compared to Kylian Mbappe by former coach Mircea Lucescu.

  • Mudryk compared to Mbappe
  • Move to Arsenal broke down
  • Chelsea swooped in

WHAT HAPPENED? With Chelsea and Shakhtar agreeing a £89 million deal for 22-year-old winger Mykhailo Mudryk, the Ukrainian has been compared to French forward Kylian Mbappe by former coach Mircea Lucescu. The ex-Shakhtar, now-Dynamo Kyiv manager has lauded the youngster ahead of his move to the Blues, saying "his qualities and perspectives can't be questioned".

WHAT THEY SAID: "Mudryk is a copy of Mbappe, it will be great to see him play at a higher stage than he is right now. His qualities and perspectives can't be questioned" said Lucescu to Emanuel Rosu.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea look to have beaten Arsenal to the signature of the wonderkid after he was heavily linked with a move to the Gunners. Mudryk will add much need depth and directness to an injury-hit Chelsea attack.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Mircea Lucescu Dinamo KievGettyKylian Mbappe celebrate winner PSG Strasbourg 2022-23Getty ImagesMudryk-2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MUDRYK?: Although not officially a Chelsea player just yet, Mudryk is set to fly into London ahead of a medical on Sunday, after which he is due to sign a seven-year deal with the Blues.

