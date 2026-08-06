Chelsea tickets: ticket prices, package deals, membership & season ticket information

Chelsea enter 2026/27 under new manager Xabi Alonso, brought in after a chaotic season saw Enzo Maresca sacked, Liam Rosenior last barely three months, and the club finish a disappointing 10th with no European football to show for it this term.

GOAL has everything you need to grab tickets at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's full 2026/27 Premier League fixture list

Date & Time Fixture Venue Competition Tickets Mon 24 Aug 2026, 20:00 Fulham vs Chelsea Craven Cottage (Away) Premier League Tickets Sun 30 Aug 2026, 14:00 Chelsea vs Brighton and Hove Albion Stamford Bridge (Home) Premier League Tickets Sun 6 Sep 2026, 16:30 Arsenal vs Chelsea Emirates Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 12 Sep 2026, 15:00 Chelsea vs Hull City Stamford Bridge (Home) Premier League Tickets Fri 18 Sep 2026, 20:00 Brentford vs Chelsea Gtech Community Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 10 Oct 2026, 15:00 Chelsea vs Bournemouth Stamford Bridge (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 17 Oct 2026, 15:00 Everton vs Chelsea Hill Dickinson Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 24 Oct 2026, 15:00 Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Stamford Bridge (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 31 Oct 2026, 16:00 Chelsea vs Manchester United Stamford Bridge (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 7 Nov 2026, 15:00 Sunderland vs Chelsea Stadium of Light (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 21 Nov 2026, 15:00 Chelsea vs Leeds United Stamford Bridge (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 28 Nov 2026, 15:00 Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea The City Ground (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 2 Dec 2026, 20:00 Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Stamford Bridge (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 5 Dec 2026, 15:00 Chelsea vs Liverpool Stamford Bridge (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 12 Dec 2026, 15:00 Manchester City vs Chelsea Etihad Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 19 Dec 2026, 15:00 Chelsea vs Aston Villa Stamford Bridge (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 26 Dec 2026, 15:00 Coventry City vs Chelsea Coventry Building Society Arena (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 30 Dec 2026, 20:00 Ipswich Town vs Chelsea Portman Road (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 2 Jan 2027, 15:00 Chelsea vs Newcastle United Stamford Bridge (Home) Premier League Tickets Wed 6 Jan 2027, 20:00 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Selhurst Park (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 16 Jan 2027, 15:00 Chelsea vs Sunderland Stamford Bridge (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 23 Jan 2027, 15:00 Leeds United vs Chelsea Elland Road (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 30 Jan 2027, 15:00 Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Stamford Bridge (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 6 Feb 2027, 15:00 Manchester United vs Chelsea Old Trafford (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 10 Feb 2027, 20:00 Newcastle United vs Chelsea St James' Park (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 20 Feb 2027, 15:00 Chelsea vs Ipswich Town Stamford Bridge (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 27 Feb 2027, 15:00 Aston Villa vs Chelsea Villa Park (Away) Premier League Tickets Wed 3 Mar 2027, 20:00 Chelsea vs Coventry City Stamford Bridge (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 13 Mar 2027, 15:00 Chelsea vs Arsenal Stamford Bridge (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 20 Mar 2027, 16:00 Hull City vs Chelsea MKM Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 10 Apr 2027, 15:00 Chelsea vs Fulham Stamford Bridge (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 17 Apr 2027, 15:00 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea American Express Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 24 Apr 2027, 15:00 Chelsea vs Manchester City Stamford Bridge (Home) Premier League Tickets Sat 1 May 2027, 15:00 Liverpool vs Chelsea Anfield (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 8 May 2027, 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sat 15 May 2027, 15:00 Chelsea vs Everton Stamford Bridge (Home) Premier League Tickets Sun 23 May 2027, 15:00 Bournemouth vs Chelsea Vitality Stadium (Away) Premier League Tickets Sun 30 May 2027, 16:00 Chelsea vs Brentford Stamford Bridge (Home) Premier League Tickets

How to buy Chelsea tickets?

Tickets are sold through the club's official ticket portal, with priority typically given to members and season ticket holders before any wider release.

Demand is especially high for London derbies against Arsenal and Tottenham, plus visits from Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United.

If official tickets are sold out, secondary platforms such as StubHub offer an alternative route to Stamford Bridge.

How much are Chelsea tickets?

Prices vary significantly by opponent and seat location, with the marquee fixtures listed above carrying the highest premiums.

Season ticket and match-by-match pricing for 2026/27 should be confirmed directly on Chelsea's official site, as rates are reviewed each summer.

What to know about Stamford Bridge?

Chelsea have played at Stamford Bridge since the club's founding in 1905, making it one of the oldest grounds still in use in English football.

The stadium holds just over 40,000 fans, considerably smaller than most of Chelsea's title rivals, and its tight, compact bowl is often credited with producing one of the more intense atmospheres in the Premier League on European nights.

Long-running plans to redevelop or replace the ground have been discussed under the club's current ownership, but no firm timeline has been confirmed, and Stamford Bridge remains Chelsea's home for the 2026/27 season.