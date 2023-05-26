Chelsea thwarted in Andre Onana pursuit as Inter not interested in Kepa Arrizabalaga swap and only want cash deal

Inter Milan don't want to explore the possibility of a swap deal with Chelsea including Kepa and Onana as Blues face goalkeeping conundrum.

Blues looking to swap Kepa for Onana

Inter not looking for an exchange deal as they want cash for Onana

The Spanish goalkeeper has had a poor campaign

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea are looking to make some massive changes in their squad after a shambolic Premier League campaign including their underperforming goalkeepers. The duo of Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy are tipped to leave the club with Inter Milan's Andre Onana linked with the Blues. Unfortunately, for Chelsea, their idea of swapping Kepa and Onana has been shut down by Inter who want cash for the former Ajax man.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish goalkeeper garners a massive salary at the London-based club and therefore the Blues are looking for an exchange deal. Kepa who makes around £9 million gross per year at Chelsea has seen a sudden decline in his form despite being the number one choice of Potter and Lampard.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While Chelsea continues their hunt to find an exchange deal, Inter are not looking to swap the two shot-stoppers. Firstly, the Italian giants want at least €60-70m for Onana to balance their books. And secondly, the money bought in could be utilised for the signing of Guglielmo Vicario - the first name on Inter's wishlist.

WHAT NEXT FOR ONANA AND CHELSEA? With Inter adamant about not letting their shot-stopper leave in a swap deal, the English heavyweights will have to lay out another offer for Onana to lure him to England. Otherwise, the club would be forced to explore other options in the upcoming summer window.