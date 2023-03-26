Chelsea disappointed with Thomas Tuchel for publicly targeting Anthony Barry to join his Bayern Munich coaching staff

Chelsea are upset with former coach Thomas Tuchel after he publicly declared interest in luring Anthony Barry to Bayern Munich from Stamford Bridge.

Tuchel appointed Bayern boss this week

Declared interest in luring Barry to Munich

German side have already approached Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann at the helm of the German giants this week and is yet to put his background staff together. The ex-Blues boss said in his first press conference that he hopes to convince Barry to leave his post as part of Graham Potter's coaching staff to reunite with him in Munich.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Telegraph reports that the Bundesliga champions have already approached Chelsea about the possibility of hiring Barry, 36, but the Premier League team are "disappointed" with Tuchel's public declaration. Bayern are yet to offer a compensation fee for the ex-Wrexham and Coventry player, but he is open to making the switch to Bavaria.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barry joined Chelsea as assistant coach in 2020, a year before Tuchel was appointed head coach. He has also been part of the background staff with the Ireland and Belgium national teams, and is currently working with Roberto Martinez in the Portugal set-up.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty/Pressbox

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Tuchel will hope to have his coaching team together before his Bayern team take on Borussia Dortmund in their crucial Bundesliga clash on April 1 - the same day Chelsea meet Aston Villa in the Premier League.