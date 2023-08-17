Chelsea transfer blow as Michael Olise signs new four-year contract with Crystal Palace despite Blues having triggered his £35m release clause

Chelsea have missed out on the signing of Michael Olise, with the midfielder having put pen to paper on a new four-year deal with Crystal Palace.

Olise signs new contract at Palace

Set to stay until 2027

Palace chairman confirms on X

WHAT HAPPENED? The French winger has committed his future to the Eagles, confirmed club chairman Steve Parish. This comes as a surprise as Chelsea had reportedly triggered Olise's £35m ($44.5m) release clause earlier this week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Guardian, Palace, being miffed with Chelsea's conduct, have also discussed internally the possibility of going to a tribunal as they feel that the Blues had illegally 'tapped up' Olise over a potential move. Moreover, his release clause is also believed to have a sell-on clause for Palace.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Announcing Olise's new deal on social media, Parish wrote: "I’m absolutely delighted to announce @m.olise has decided to commit his future to Crystal Palace football club and this afternoon signed a new four-year deal with the club. @m.olise is an 🦅 ❤️💙🦅"

WHAT NEXT? After Olise agreed to sign an extension with Palace, the Blues might seek other alternatives. They are in the hunt for a versatile forward who could play in the right wing and also adapt to a No. 10 role if required. They have reportedly drawn up a shortlist of potential targets which include Mohammed Kudus, Rayan Cherki and Brennan Johnson.