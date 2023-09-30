Chelsea finally have a shirt sponsor! Blues confirm short-term deal with sports data company Infinite Athlete

Chelsea have finally announced a shirt sponsorship deal with sports data company Infinite Athlete, after the Premier League signed off the agreement.

Chelsea confirm front-of-shirt sponsor

Had been playing in sponsor-less kits

Women's team will wear sponsor first

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues had been playing without a front-of-shirt sponsor in the opening weeks of the season as the club sought a commercially beneficial agreement. A one-season, £40 million ($48m) deal was agreed with Infinite Athlete more than a month ago pending Premier League clearance, which was finally granted on Wednesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The women's team are set to debut the new shirt sponsor when they take on Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Article continues below

It's taken a while for Chelsea to find a suitable sponsor. An agreement with Paramount+ fell through due to Premier League broadcasting regulations, while a proposal from online casino Stake was met with fan backlash. The Blues had evidently been waiting to make the announcement, as the new sponsor inadvertently appeared in a promotional video from Sky Sports six weeks ago.

IN A PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The women's team will debut the new-look shirts on Sunday, while the men's team will wear it for the first time against Fulham on Monday night.