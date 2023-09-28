Sell or lose him for nothing: Chelsea may be forced to consider bids for Ian Maatsen in January as his contract runs down

Chelsea might be forced to listen to offers for Ian Maatsen in January as they risk losing him for nothing next summer.

Maatsen's contract ends in 2024

No progress in extension talks

Might be sold in January

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea accepted a £31.5 million bid from Burnley for the Dutch international in the summer transfer window, but the player opted to stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge. However, contract negotiations have hit a roadblock, prompting concerns about his future. Maatsen has struggled to establish himself as a regular this season but showcased his potential in preseason and the Carabao Cup, particularly against Brighton in the last fixture.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Telegraph, Chelsea made two contract offers to Maatsen before accepting Burnley's bid but the player turned down both offers. His current deal expires at the end of the season, raising the possibility of a free transfer if no agreement is reached.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea's ongoing injury crisis might see Maatsen getting more opportunities to impress Mauricio Pochettino, who has called him from the bench on four occasions.