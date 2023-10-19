Barcelona blow: Chelsea secretly extend Ian Maatsen's deal amid interest from La Liga giants in free transfer

Ian Maatsen's contract with Chelsea has been extended through the activation of a clause until June 2025, as FC Barcelona keep tabs on the player.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old has been a member of the Chelsea squad since 2018 and earned his Premier League debut last year after successful loan stints with Charlton, Coventry, and Burnley. Last season, he contributed to Vincent Kompany's side's 101 points as they won the Championship.

The Blues have now used their option to extend Maatsen's contract, which was set to expire next summer. Barcelona was considering either signing the rising star in a bargain deal in January or on a free transfer next summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Maatsen has made six substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, as the left-back has struggled to overtake fellow rookie Levi Colwill in the lineup. The versatile Maatsen can also play on the wings but has only played in defence for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea and Maatsen will next be in action when they take on Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 21.