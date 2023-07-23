Chelsea reach agreement in principle to sign Michael Olise - with £39m offer on the table for Crystal Palace star

Aditya Gokhale
Michael Olise Crystal Palace 2022-23Getty
Chelsea have reportedly reached an agreement in principle to sign Michael Olise, and have offered Crystal Palace £39 million for the midfielder.

WHAT HAPPENED: Chelsea are actively pursuing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and have tabled an opening bid of £39m ($51m) including add-ons, according to RMC Sport. Olise, who suffered a hamstring injury at the European U21 Championships with France, is intrigued by the prospect of joining the Blues and has agreed in principle to the move.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester City are also interested in Olise, who recorded two goals and 11 assists in 37 Premier League games for Palace last season. However, Olise's hamstring tear has raised concerns about his availability at the start of the season, prompting both City and Chelsea to seek clarity on the extent of his injury.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Michael Olise - Crystal PalaceGetty ImagesMauricio Pochettino 2023Getty

WHAT NEXT: While an agreement in principle has been reached between Olise and Chelsea, the transfer is still subject to finalising a fee with Palace and resolving any injury-related concerns. As negotiations continue between the player and the clubs, the potential move to Chelsea remains an exciting prospect for Olise.

