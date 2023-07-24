Surplus to requirements! Chelsea prepared to sell Conor Gallagher as West Ham bid £40m for academy graduate

Chelsea are prepared to sell midfielder Conor Gallagher this summer amid a formal bid from West Ham worth almost £40m ($51m).

WHAT HAPPENED? The Evening Standard reports that Gallagher has been made available for transfer, with both Spurs and West Ham interested in the England international. The Times reported on Monday that the Irons have tabled a bid worth almost £40m for Gallagher, and that the Blues would rather not deal with Tottenham, but Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian has reported that the bid has been rejected, with Chelsea keen to receive a higher fee.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are interested in adding a new midfielder to their squad and have been linked with both Mohammed Kudus of Ajax and Brighton's Moises Caicedo. As a result, they are willing to let Gallagher go, and he has accepted that he may need to move to play. He is yet to be offered a new contract and has two years left on his current deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is not clear how much Gallagher would cost but he is now an established Premier League midfielder, becoming a key player during a loan at Crystal Palace in which he played 39 times and scored eight goals. He made 35 appearances for the Blues last term, scoring three times.

WHAT NEXT? Gallagher will hope to finalise any move before the start of the 2023-24 Premier League season.