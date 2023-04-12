Chelsea owner Todd Boehly makes VERY bold scoreline prediction ahead of Real Madrid Champions League showdown

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has set himself up for a fall by boldly backing his team to beat Real Madrid 3-0 in Wednesday's Champions League clash.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea face Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday night, with Los Blancos heading into the fixture as heavy favourites over Frank Lampard's struggling side. Still, American owner Boehly backed his side to pull off a massive upset over the competition's holders.

WHAT THEY SAID: After a club director's lunch in the Spanish capital, Boehly gave his prediction to El Chiringuito in a live stream: "Chelsea is going to win... 3-0."

The owner also insisted that Chelsea fans should continue to back the team: "Have a lot of faith, and we're gonna win 3-0 tonight. We look at this as a very long-term process, and we have a lot of work to do. We're excited about the future. The future is bright."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Boehly took over Chelsea 11 months ago and has spent upwards of £600m ($723m) on new signings. However, his side hasn't jelled on the pitch, and Chelsea find themselves in 11th place in the Premier League with eight games remaining. The Champions League remains their last chance at silverware this year, and indeed of qualifying for next season's edition.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea face Real Madrid on Wednesday, before hosting Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.