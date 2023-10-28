Huge boost for Chelsea! Mauricio Pochettino provides significant update on Christopher Nkunku injury as he suggests attacker is ahead of schedule in recovery

Mauricio Pochettino suggested that Christopher Nkunku is progressing well and remains ahead of schedule in his recovery from the knee injury.

Nkunku got injured against Borussia Dortmund in pre-season

Has been out of action for months

Pochettino reveals striker could make a comeback earlier than scheduled

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old forward picked up a knee injury following a tackle from Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels during a pre-season encounter at Soldier Field in Chicago. Since then he has been undergoing rehab at Cobham with an aim to make his first competitive Chelsea debut before 2024.

However, Nkunku could make a return earlier than expected as Pochettino revealed that the player is "really close" to getting match fit.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is doing really, really well. He is really close (to returning). Maybe after the international break, he will be involved. Maybe, maybe, not sure," he told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are set to face Newcastle United at St. James Park after the international break in November and Nkunku might make an appearance in that fixture.

Pochettino's men have been struggling in front of goal and have managed to find the net just nine times in an equal number of matches. The manager believes that his side will improve in the final third when Nkunku returns to propel them up the standings in the Premier League.

"He was the player when you see the goals from last season, it’s a player that can provide goals and I think we are missing goals,” Pochettino said.

"We think he’s a player that can be important for us because he proved he can score."

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are unbeaten in the last four matches and will return to action against Brentford on Saturday in the Premier League.