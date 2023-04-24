Mauricio Pochettino on the cusp of being named Chelsea manager as he lines up trusted coaching team

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Mauricio Pochettino is close to being named the next Blues manager and is set for a final round of talks.

Pochettino on brink of Chelsea job

Already lining up backroom team

Final negotiations taking place

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea's hunt for a new manager is set to come to an end with the former Tottenham Hotspur manager set to take over, according to The Telegraph. Both sides are hoping for a "swift agreement" after positive talks over the last week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pochettino is already lining up his backroom staff at Chelsea. The Argentine wants to bring in Jesus Perez as assistant manager and head of conditioning as well as Miguel D'Agostino as his first-team coach. Toni Jimenez will arrive as the goalkeeping coach and be joined by his son Sebastiano, who will work as a sports scientist.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea had reservations about Pochettino, given his past with rivals Tottenham Hotspur and his emotional attachment to the north London side. However these concerns were quashed by the positive reaction of their fanbase to the news of the Argentine's arrival, according to the Evening Standard.

Key figures in the Chelsea dressing room are receptive to the news as well, with multiple members excited to work under the 51-year-old Argentine given his style of play and record at improving players.

WHAT NEXT FOR Chelsea? Chelsea are set to play Brentford in their next Premier League fixture as they look to pick up their first win in eight games.