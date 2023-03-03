Are Chelsea going to knock down Stamford Bridge? Latest on £1.5 billion stadium redevelopment plans

Chelsea are reportedly willing to knock down Stamford Bridge and build a new home on the same site as part of their stadium redevelopment plans.

WHAT HAPPENED? Talk of the Premier League heavyweights moving to a new venue or giving their current base a serious facelift has dragged on for some time, with proposals first drawn up during Roman Abramovich’s reign in west London.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A £1.5 billion ($1.8bn) project is said to be in the pipeline, with Todd Boehly and the Blues' Clearlake Capital ownership group ready to press ahead with rebuilding plans. It is expected that any construction work will take until 2030 to complete, with Chelsea eager to deliver one of the finest venues in world football.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Telegraph Sport claims that flattening Stamford Bridge and starting again in the same area of the English capital remains the most likely option at this stage, with the Blues looking into acquiring a plot of land next to their current home for £50m ($60m). The 1.2 acre plot, which belongs to Stoll housing association, would allow Chelsea to construct a state-of-the-art stadium with a capacity of at least 55,000.

WHAT NEXT? Boehly and co. have sought to assure the Chelsea Pitch Owners (CPO) that they would only consider a move away from SW5 with the backing of a loyal fan base, with talks ongoing between all parties. Chris Isitt, chair of the CPO, has said: “The CPO is having positive talks with the club about redevelopment. We understand this is a complicated project which needs careful consideration, but we share the common aim, which is to have the best stadium in London.”