Another Chelsea signing? Blues keen on bringing in Brighton goalkeeper Roberto Sanchez on season-long loan

Aditya Gokhale
Robert Sánchez BrightonGetty
According to rumours, Brighton are willing to let Robert Sanchez leave the club on loan, with Chelsea interested in the goalkeeper.

  • Sanchez second choice at Brighton
  • The Seagulls ready to let Sanchez leave on loan
  • Chelsea reportedly interested

WHAT HAPPENED? At the start of the 2022-23 season, Sanchez was the undisputed no. 1 goalkeeper for Brighton, however, as the season progressed with Roberto de Zerbi taking over at the club after Graham Potter's appointment at Chelsea, the Italian coach dropped the Spaniard in favour of Jason Steele. The Seagulls are now ready to let the Cartagena-born keeper leave on loan with Chelsea being interested in the offer as per talkSPORT.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With a move to Chelsea, Sanchez will likely take over the mantle of no.1 from compatriot, Kepa Arrizabalaga due to the latter's underperformance through last season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Robert Sanchez EspañaSefutbolKepa Arrizabalaga Chelsea 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHEZ? With Brighton already looking to loan out Sanchez, it should be a relatively easy snap-up for the Blues considering personal terms do not come up as a hurdle.

