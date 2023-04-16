Chelsea hold FIRST Julian Nagelsmann meeting as Blues aim to narrow down managerial shortlist

Chelsea have reportedly met with Julian Nagelsmann for the first time as they step up effort to select a new permanent manager ahead of next season.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues are trying to narrow down their shortlist for a permanent manager who will replace Frank Lampard, who was appointed interim coach until the end of the season. Nagelsmann is one of the top candidates for the job and The Times reports that Chelsea co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart met with the German on Thursday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nagelsmann is available after he was sacked by Bayern Munich and replaced by former Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel just two weeks before the Blues fired Graham Potter. The 35-year-old is regarded as one of the best coaches in Europe and is believed to have a bright future at the top of the game.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, the German is not the only candidate to take over at Stamford Bridge. The club met with ex-Spain and Barcelona coach Luis Enrique before hiring Lampard, while former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino, Napoli's Luciano Spalletti and Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim are also in the frame.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The London club are looking to end a six-game winless run when they take on Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday. Lampard's team are 2-0 down from the first leg of the quarter-final tie.