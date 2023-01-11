Chelsea injury crisis: USMNT star Pulisic ruled out for 'a couple of months' as Potter also confirms Sterling blow

Graham Potter has confirmed Christian Pulisic will be out for "a couple of months", with Raheem Sterling also facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic lasted just 22 minutes of a 1-0 Premier League defeat for the Blues against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge last week as he picked up a knee injury. Raheem Sterling was also taken off after a first-minute knock, with the pair joining the likes of Wesley Fofana, Reece James and Armando Broja on the treatment table. After a few days of evaluation, Potter has finally confirmed that both the forwards are facing long spells out, but he will be able to call upon a fully fit Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang once again.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Pierre is fine and he will be in the squad. Christian [Pulisic] is [out for] a couple of months we think. Raheem is less, hopefully, less than that," the Chelsea manager told reporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pressed on whether he is feeling the pressure amid Chelsea's torrid form since the World Cup break, with just one win from four matches, Potter assured that he is in constant touch with the owners and feels their full support. "I am in regular dialogue with all the owners and they've been really supportive. We speak two or three times a week, I'd say. The players who are unavailable skews the picture a bit. I don't think we are as far away as it seems from the outside," he added.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will be in action on Thursday against Fulham away from home in the Premier League.