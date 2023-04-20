Chelsea handed boost in Julian Nagelsmann pursuit as agreement reached with Bayern for Anthony Barry to make long-awaited switch

Chelsea have received a shot in their arm in their pursuit of Julian Nagelsmann, as Anthony Barry nears long-awaited Bayern Munich switch.

Barry set to rejoin Tuchel at Bayern

Clubs reach an agreement on a compensation fee

Barry asked to stay away from Chelsea training ground

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea coach is held in high esteem by Thomas Tuchel who pushed to get him onboard at Bayern Munich. According to The Times, the two clubs have finally agreed on a compensation fee for the coach and the English tactician will soon get to rejoin Bayern's backroom staff. He had already been asked to stay away from Chelsea's training ground and Stamford Bridge as the two clubs were busy negotiating the right fee.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The agreement also helps Chelsea to go ahead with their recruitment of Nagelsmann as they have one less complication to deal with since the German was "effectively on gardening leave at Bayern" after Tuchel replaced him at the Bayern dugout. The 35-year-old manager has already met with Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, Chelsea’s co-sporting directors, and is believed to be on top of the Blues' shortlist.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is the current Chelsea coach, Frank Lampard, who unearthed him and brought him to Chelsea in 2020. Under Tuchel, he was responsible for the Blues' set-piece routines and also participated actively in planning and preparing a game. Barry is also assisting Roberto Martinez's backroom staff with the Portugal national team.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Barry, who played an integral role in Chelsea's Champions League win in 2021, will fly to Munich in the next few days.