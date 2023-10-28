Chelsea and Argentina star Enzo Fernandez and wife Valentina Cervantes welcome new baby boy in London

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has welcomed a new baby boy into the world.

Midfielder took to social media on Friday

Him and partner Valentina now have two children

Enzo joined Chelsea in January

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old midfielder took to social media on Friday evening to announce the news of the safe arrival of his son Benjamin Fernandez. Enzo and wife Valentina Cervantes now have two children, after they also welcomed daughter Olivia into the world back in 2020.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: ''Benjamin Fernandez, 26/10/23. I love you forever, '' wrote the Argentine on Instagram.

THE GOSSIP: Having been together since 2019, the pair have endured quite a journey over the last four years. Following Argentina's 2022 World Cup victory in Qatar, Enzo moved to Chelsea for a then-British record fee from Portuguese outfit Benfica. He has since established himself as one of Mauricio Pochettino's go-to guys in midfield this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are in action on Saturday, as they prepare to take on Brentford at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.