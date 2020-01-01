‘Chelsea don’t have to let Giroud go in January’ – Cole sees French striker honouring contract

The former Blues winger believes Frank Lampard will want to keep a World Cup winner around as he remains a useful option off the bench

Olivier Giroud may be forced to honour his contract at , says Joe Cole, with the World Cup-winning striker a “massively important” option for Frank Lampard to have on the bench.

A support role at Stamford Bridge does have a 34-year-old France international weighing up his options.

Giroud is eager to see regular game time in the latter stages of his career, with competitive minutes required in order to remain part of Didier Deschamps’ plans with Les Bleus.

It has been suggested that he will go in search of those opportunities by departing west London in January.

Chelsea do, however, have a vastly-experienced frontman tied to a contract through to the summer of 2021.

They have alternative options at their disposal, such as Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham, but Giroud offers a more physical threat in the final third of the field.

Cole believes that value may lead Lampard to close a transfer door, with Chelsea under no pressure to part with a player that could hit free agency at the end of the season.

The former Blues winger told talkSPORT: “I think Giroud has been different class and is a massively important part of the squad.

“Frank would love to keep him and Chelsea are in a position where if they don’t want him to go he doesn’t have to go as he signed a contract.

“He’ll have a big part to play in what will be a successful year for Chelsea.”

Werner and Abraham have been impressing for the Blues over recent weeks, with both men among the goals.

A summer signing from was initially asked to play centrally, with Chelsea well-stocked for wide attackers, but he has shifted to the left as Abraham steps into a No.9 role.

and internationals have squandered the odd chance during a productive run for Lampard’s side, which has thrust them into the Premier League title race, but Cole is pleased to see academy graduate Abraham getting more first-team opportunities.

He added: “Tammy’s been excellent. He offers something different to the other guys.

“Having competition for places is important. He won’t be the first striker to miss a few chances.”

Abraham has five goals to his name this season, while Werner has eight, and it may be that one of them has to slip out of the starting XI once Christian Pulisic is back to full match sharpness and ready to fill a position on the flanks.