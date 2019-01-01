Chelsea defender Rahman on brink of Reims loan deal

The Ghana international has endured an injury-hit couple of seasons with Bundesliga club Schalke and is set for a fresh start in Ligue 1

Chelsea's injury-hit left-back Baba Rahman is on the verge of a sealing a six-month loan to French club Reims, Goal understands.

The Ghanaian's 18-month spell with Bundesliga outfit Schalke has been an unfullfilling one and he spent more than a year out following a cruciate ligament injury sustained on international duty at the African Cup of Nations.

The 24-year-old, who has also been linked with Villarreal, Girona and Rennes, wants a new loan to revitalise his career.

He has managed just four appearances for Schalke this season but has regained full fitness and Reims are aiming to take over that loan.

Cameroonian Nouhou Tolo, currently with Seattle Sounders, is a back-up option for Ligue 1 outfit Reims.

Rahman was signed by Chelsea from Augsburg for £21.7 million in August 2015, but he made little initial impact with just 23 appearances for the Blues, and he is not the only player who could move on from Stamford Bridge before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has handed in a transfer request as he pushes for a switch away from Stamford Bridge.

The 18-year-old, yet to start a Premier League game at Chelsea, wants more playing time and has been the subject of a reported £35m bid from Bayern Munich.

"I don't know. I can't say,” Hudson-Odoi said when asked by the BBC if he will join Bayern.

“I just keep working hard and you never know what happens. I can't say [if I spoke to Bayern],” he added.

Olivier Giroud could also leave the west London club following the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus.

Fellow striker Alvaro Morata is close to finalishing his move to Atletico Madrid and the Frenchman has admitted he could follow.

And Michy Batshuayi is also expected to change loan clubs before the transfer window closes.

He has had a lack of game time on loan at Valencia, but Crystal Palace have already rejected the chance of taking the Belgium international, who shone at Borussia Dortmund last season and is now wanted by Monaco.