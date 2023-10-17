Chelsea loanee David Datro Fofana dealing with 'private problems' amid dire start to the season at Union Berlin alongside USMNT star Brenden Aaronson

Chelsea loanee David Datro Fofana is said to be dealing with "private problems" amid struggles at Union Berlin alongside USMNT star Brenden Aaronson.

Fofana having personal problems at Union

Yet to impress in the Bundesliga

Aaronson also finding it difficult to settle down

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker joined Union on loan in the summer to get more minutes under his belt and continue his development. Chelsea officials felt that Union would be the ideal club for him given they could offer Champions League football as well, which could hand Fofana some much-needed continental exposure. However, the 20-year-old has failed to live up to expectations and is yet to score a goal after 453 minutes of action across all competitions. Union's sporting director, Oliver Ruhnert, has now revealed that Fofana has had some problems in his personal life that have affected his game.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Changing the results is not that easy for a young player,” he told Kicker. “He also had private problems at times. A little something came together. He also lacks a bit of goals to give him self-confidence.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fofana is not the only loanee from England struggling at Union, as Aaronson is also finding it tough to settle down in his new surroundings after joining the Bundesliga club from Leeds United. The USMNT forward has made five appearances in the German top-flight, mostly from the bench, and is yet to record a goal or an assist.

WHAT NEXT? Both Aaronson and Fofana will to reverse their fortunes after the international break and force their way into Urs Fischer's plans. Union are slated to lock horns against VFB Stuttgart on Saturday in a Bundesliga encounter.